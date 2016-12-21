Athens barbecue sauce featured in 'North Korean Defectors try American BBQ' video
Sauces created by a barbecue joint started by two Athens brothers were selected for a video project introducing North Korean refugees to American barbecue. Produced by Digitalsoju TV, the trailer for "North Korean Defectors try American BBQ," features sauces from LawLers Barbecue in Athens, Gates Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, Rudy's in Texas and 12 Bones in Asheville, North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|35 min
|Itstrue
|155,941
|No More Neighborhood AirBNB's (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|frank
|73
|Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|476martinbranchrd
|15
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|17 hr
|Thomas
|5
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Ditch Magillicutty
|106
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Sam
|22
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC