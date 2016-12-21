Asheville Mountain Area Red Cross responds to 186 home fires in 2016Dan Hesse 49 mins ago 53 views
In 2016, the Asheville - Mountain Area Chapter of the western North Carolina Region of the American Red Cross responded to 186 home fires, and installed nearly 1,900 smoke alarms with the help of community partners. Before Hurricane Matthew hit the United States, the storm made landfall in Haiti, leaving widespread flooding, damage to infrastructure and major crop and livestock loss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|15 min
|marksman11
|155,858
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d...
|17 hr
|Cowboy Bob
|4
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|17 hr
|Ditch Magillicutty
|106
|Top 10 Reasons Chicago Sucks (Jul '13)
|23 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|110
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Sam
|22
|Cooper names NC governor transition team Read S...
|Dec 22
|Muffy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC