Acoustic Asheville: Daniel Romano

Acoustic Asheville: Daniel Romano

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Mountain Xpress

The self-proclaimed King of Mosey, Daniel Romano, came up with the term to avoid being labeled a country artist. He may very well sing with a twang, but his lyrics harken back to the golden era of country music, a time forgotten by many country music fans today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 14 min Dogen 155,753
News Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08) 7 hr Sam 22
Bothwell Telling Everybody in Asheville to Viol... Sat wakeup 33
Poll Hottest Female on News 13 Wlos (Nov '07) Dec 23 Tom 401
The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... Dec 23 Conrade 3
Hillary laughs about getting rapist of little g... Dec 23 TG Muffy Hoffman 2
News Cooper names NC governor transition team Read S... Dec 23 TG Muffy Hoffman 11
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,023 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,443

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC