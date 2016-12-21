A Very Bacon Christmas @Barrelhouse South

TURN UP for the holidays with Asheville, North Carolina's Dr. Bacon and Jacksonville, Florida's own Anton Laplume Band. Dr. Bacon plays what they've dubbed "Appalachian Funk Rock," blending soul, jazz, rock, blues, hip-hop and folk into a funky stew using electric guitars, resonator guitars, harmonica, bass guitar, tenor saxophone, baritone saxophone, drums, trombone, kazoo, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.