A Very Bacon Christmas @Barrelhouse South
TURN UP for the holidays with Asheville, North Carolina's Dr. Bacon and Jacksonville, Florida's own Anton Laplume Band. Dr. Bacon plays what they've dubbed "Appalachian Funk Rock," blending soul, jazz, rock, blues, hip-hop and folk into a funky stew using electric guitars, resonator guitars, harmonica, bass guitar, tenor saxophone, baritone saxophone, drums, trombone, kazoo, and more.
