A look back at DOT projects in western mountains

The N.C. Department of Transportation took grand steps during 2016 in the western mountains toward goals set forth in Gov. Pat McCrory's 25-year Vision for transportation. The transportation team comprised of the 10 westernmost counties created new infrastructure; enhanced existing roadways; boosted mobility; reduced congestion; and improved safety in Division 14, which consists of Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, Swain and Transylvania counties.

