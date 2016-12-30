30 Days Out: a look at upcoming concerts
DAY IN, DAY OUT THE GROOVIEST: Asheville's own Yo Mama's Big Fat Booty Band always bring the funk, but the band can be counted on to bring a whole lot of other fun stuff as well. YMBFBB co-headlines with The Broadcast for a New Year's Eve Party at The Grey Eagle.
