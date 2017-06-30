WCU professor talks Cherokee artisans at Asheboro library
Learn about the Elders - 20th century artisans who have kept key Cherokee craft traditions alive - in a talk by Western Carolina University professor Anna Fariello at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Fariello's appearance, part of the N.C. Humantities Council's Road Scholars program, is free and the public is invited. Focusing on the key traditions of basketry, pottery and carving, this highly visual event recognizes the Elders and the thousands of unnamed makers who created and maintained traditions during centuries past.
