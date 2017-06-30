U.S. 64 project accelerated for bypass Updated at
State transportation officials have announced that four new highway projects in Division 8, which includes Chatham, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond and Scotland counties, are in the updated version of the state's draft 10-year transportation plan. The widening of U.S. 64 between Lake Park Road and the "Asheboro bypass" in Randolph County is one of the accelerated projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding old friend
|6 hr
|Need my friend
|1
|Derick Anthony McQueen (Apr '12)
|Jun 30
|Realman21
|2
|Jake Justice (Jun '10)
|Jun 24
|Taken
|39
|Masterbrand brand
|Jun 23
|Curious princess
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|UK to US to NC
|14
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May '17
|1tiger
|72
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC