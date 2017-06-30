U.S. 64 project accelerated for bypass Updated at

State transportation officials have announced that four new highway projects in Division 8, which includes Chatham, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond and Scotland counties, are in the updated version of the state's draft 10-year transportation plan. The widening of U.S. 64 between Lake Park Road and the "Asheboro bypass" in Randolph County is one of the accelerated projects.

