RCC offers a Introduction to Dronesa course
Randolph Community College's Workforce Development and Continuing Education Division will offer a new course called "Introduction to Drones" beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, on the Asheboro campus. This course will cover the history of drones, types of drones, how drones are controlled, current and potential future uses of drones, etc.
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding old friend
|Jul 3
|Need my friend
|1
|Derick Anthony McQueen (Apr '12)
|Jun 30
|Realman21
|2
|Jake Justice (Jun '10)
|Jun 24
|Taken
|39
|Masterbrand brand
|Jun 23
|Curious princess
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|UK to US to NC
|14
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May '17
|1tiger
|72
