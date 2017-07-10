Randolph Cancer Center offers free or...

Randolph Cancer Center offers free oral cancer screenings

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Close to 48,250 Americans will be diagnosed with oral or pharyngeal cancer this year. It will cause more than 9,575 deaths, killing roughly one person per hour, 24 hours per day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Finding old friend Jul 3 Need my friend 1
Derick Anthony McQueen (Apr '12) Jun 30 Realman21 2
Jake Justice (Jun '10) Jun 24 Taken 39
Masterbrand brand Jun 23 Curious princess 1
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) Jun 13 UK to US to NC 14
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) Jun '17 larry h 7
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May '17 1tiger 72
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,764 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC