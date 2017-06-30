Kiwanis donates to Family Crisis Center
The Kiwanis Club of Asheboro recently made a $2,000 contribution to the Family Crisis Center to be used for summer activities for the children being served by the center. The check was presented by Kiwanis President Jessica Coltrane, right, to Dare Spicer, left, executive director, who indicated the funds would also be used in the center's non-residential children's program.
