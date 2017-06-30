Friday begins election filing period Updated at
The filing period for the 2017 municipal elections begins at noon on Friday, July 7, and concludes at noon on Friday, July 21. In addition to local municipal seats up for re-election, the Asheboro City Board of Education will have terms for four seats expiring this year.
