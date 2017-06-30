Energizer a Hammers It Outa for Habitat
Employees of the Asheboro Energizer plants are ready for work at the newest Habitat location on Sunrise Avenue in Asheboro. The team build was labeled "Energizer Hammers It Out for Habitat."
