Denton man airlifted from N.C. 49 wreck
A passenger was airlifted to a Chapel Hill hospital from an accident involving two vehicles on N.C. 49 near the Davidson County line Tuesday evening. Marty Johnson, 43, was taken to UNC Hospitals following the 6 p.m. collision about 14 miles west of Asheboro.
