A show of patriotism Updated at

From left, Shanna Hill of Trinity, Logan Buccos of Biscoe, T.J. Vernon of Candor and Kaitlynn Epps of Candor watch fireworks from a spot at Troy Lumber Company as the capper for the Troyfest festivities on Saturday. If you missed the fireworks in Troy, don't worry, you can still catch pryotechnics at several local venues.

