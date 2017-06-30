4-wheeler driver flees wreck in city a " on another 4-wheeler Updated at

4-wheeler driver flees wreck in city ...

A bizarre accident at the intersection of Cliff Road and Kivett Street Friday morning involved a four-wheeler and a pickup truck. According to a report from the Asheboro Police Department, John Lopienski of Asheboro told the investigating officer that he was northbound on Cliff Road in a Chevrolet pickup just after 7:20 a.m. when the driver of a red Honda four-wheeler westbound on Kivett Street ran a stop sign.

