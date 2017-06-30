4-wheeler driver flees wreck in city a " on another 4-wheeler Updated at
A bizarre accident at the intersection of Cliff Road and Kivett Street Friday morning involved a four-wheeler and a pickup truck. According to a report from the Asheboro Police Department, John Lopienski of Asheboro told the investigating officer that he was northbound on Cliff Road in a Chevrolet pickup just after 7:20 a.m. when the driver of a red Honda four-wheeler westbound on Kivett Street ran a stop sign.
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Derick Anthony McQueen (Apr '12)
|Fri
|Realman21
|2
|Jake Justice (Jun '10)
|Jun 24
|Taken
|39
|Masterbrand brand
|Jun 23
|Curious princess
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|UK to US to NC
|14
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May '17
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May '17
|Jimmy
|1
