Woman in critical condition after head-on collision Updated at

A head-on collision Thursday on Zoo Parkway resulted in three persons being taken to area hospitals, one in critical condition, according to an Asheboro Police report. MPO T.R. Kindley reported the accident occurred at 3:05 p.m. on June 15. A 2003 Honda driven by Kirsten Alea Newman, 19, of 801 Morgan Ave., Asheboro, was headed north on N.C. 159 and a 2004 Chrysler driven by Betty Lanier Hammer, 83, of 5007 Lanier Road, Asheboro, was headed south.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.