Woman in critical condition after hea...

Woman in critical condition after head-on collision Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

A head-on collision Thursday on Zoo Parkway resulted in three persons being taken to area hospitals, one in critical condition, according to an Asheboro Police report. MPO T.R. Kindley reported the accident occurred at 3:05 p.m. on June 15. A 2003 Honda driven by Kirsten Alea Newman, 19, of 801 Morgan Ave., Asheboro, was headed north on N.C. 159 and a 2004 Chrysler driven by Betty Lanier Hammer, 83, of 5007 Lanier Road, Asheboro, was headed south.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) Jun 13 UK to US to NC 14
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) Jun 11 larry h 7
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
Candidates for Shriff 2018 May '17 Jimmy 1
Negative people May '17 John 1
Sweet fun May '17 Hobbyist 1
News Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09) May '17 Unknown 5
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC