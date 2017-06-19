W.H.Y. nominated for Rock Band of Year Updated at
This year, the Asheboro-based band What Happened Yesterday has been nominated for the fourth year in a row for Rock Band of the Year at the Carolina Music Awards, and fans are invited to vote and help them win the honor. The focus of the Carolina Music Awards is to recognize Carolina artists in Rock, Hip Hop, Youth, Bluegrass, Americana, Country and R&B.
