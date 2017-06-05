Vietnam vets find healing from restored Huey Updated at

It's the centerpiece of a multi-media project called "Take Me Home Huey," the concept and creation of Steve Maloney. Huey #67-17174, which crashed on Valentine's Day 1969, will be the featured display at the N.C. Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame's Annual Fly In on Saturday, June 10, at the Asheboro Regional Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.