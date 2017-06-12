Venue for author John Hart has been m...

Venue for author John Hart has been moved

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Courier-Tribune

New York Times Best-selling author John Hart, winner of two consecutive Edgar Awards for mystery fiction, will make a special appearance in Asheboro at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth Street. It had been previously announced that Hart would appear at Asheboro's historic courthouse, but due to scheduling conflicts, the venue has been changed.

