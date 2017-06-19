Twenty-two attend RCC High School Leadership Academy
Twenty-two area high school students took part in the fourth annual Randolph Community College High School Leadership Academy, sponsored by the RCC Foundation, on June 13 on RCC's Asheboro campus.
