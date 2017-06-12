This weeka s movie in the park is a P...

This weeka s movie in the park is a Petea s Dragona

The City of Asheboro Cultural and Recreation Services Department is presenting another summer of movies in Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. This Saturday, June 17, the Disney fantasy/adventure "Pete's Dragon" will be featured.

