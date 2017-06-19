Share Richard Petty memories and phot...

Share Richard Petty memories and photos with us Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Richard Petty is synonymous with Randolph County. Many people have their favorite recollections about the legendary NASCAR driver and not just relating to The King's racing career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jake Justice (Jun '10) Sat Taken 39
Masterbrand brand Fri Curious princess 1
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) Jun 13 UK to US to NC 14
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) Jun 11 larry h 7
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
Candidates for Shriff 2018 May '17 Jimmy 1
Negative people May '17 John 1
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,655 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC