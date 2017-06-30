Service of Holy Communion planned Sat...

Service of Holy Communion planned Saturday at All Saints

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Coalfield.com

The community is cordially invited to attend a special service of Holy Communion at All Saints Episcopal Church on Sunday, July 2 at 11:15 a.m. Celebrating communion will be The Reverend Joe T. Mitchell, Rector of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Asheboro, N.C. The Reverend Joe T. Mitchell grew up in the Flat Gap section of Pound and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coalfield.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Derick Anthony McQueen (Apr '12) 21 hr Realman21 2
Jake Justice (Jun '10) Jun 24 Taken 39
Masterbrand brand Jun 23 Curious princess 1
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) Jun 13 UK to US to NC 14
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) Jun 11 larry h 7
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May '17 1tiger 72
Candidates for Shriff 2018 May '17 Jimmy 1
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,707 • Total comments across all topics: 282,165,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC