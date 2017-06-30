Service of Holy Communion planned Saturday at All Saints
The community is cordially invited to attend a special service of Holy Communion at All Saints Episcopal Church on Sunday, July 2 at 11:15 a.m. Celebrating communion will be The Reverend Joe T. Mitchell, Rector of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Asheboro, N.C. The Reverend Joe T. Mitchell grew up in the Flat Gap section of Pound and ... (more)
