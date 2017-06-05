Sears in Randolph Mall is closing
Sears has announced that it is closing 72 more stores, including its Asheboro location in Randolph Mall on Dixie Drive. The company released an internal list of closings on Tuesday, according to the Business Insider, which includes 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart stores and seven Sears auto centers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May 18
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May 16
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May 13
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May 12
|Unknown
|5
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|Burlington
|13
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC