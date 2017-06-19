School projects, supplement receive nod Updated at

School projects, supplement receive n...

School projects, supplement receive nod

Courier-Tribune

The Randolph County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved an additional $450,000 for the Randolph County School System and an additional $121,356 for Asheboro City Schools over the original proposed budget amounts presented by Assistant County Manager/Finance Officer William Massie at their May 30 meeting. The total approved allocations in the county budget for local school systems is $18,806,987 for RCSS and $5,071,869 for ACS, with a combined total of $23,878,856.

