School projects, supplement receive nod Updated at
The Randolph County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved an additional $450,000 for the Randolph County School System and an additional $121,356 for Asheboro City Schools over the original proposed budget amounts presented by Assistant County Manager/Finance Officer William Massie at their May 30 meeting. The total approved allocations in the county budget for local school systems is $18,806,987 for RCSS and $5,071,869 for ACS, with a combined total of $23,878,856.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|UK to US to NC
|14
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May '17
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May '17
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May '17
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May '17
|Unknown
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC