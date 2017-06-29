RSVP to hold auditions for a Julius Caesara

Calling the noblest Romans of them all. RSVP Community Theatre will hold auditions for its production of William Shakepeare's "Julius Caesar" on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m.-noon and Monday, July 10, from 7-9 p.m at the Moring Arts Center, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro.

