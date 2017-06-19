RAG hosts Hanna Jubrana s art recepti...

RAG hosts Hanna Jubrana s art reception July 11

The Randolph Arts Guild, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, will be the host site for an art show by Hanna Jubran in July. The show opens with a free art reception on Tuesday, July 11, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The show will last through July, with a Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, July 25, from noon-1 p.m. Jubran received his MFA in sculpture from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is currently a sculpture professor and sculpture area coordinator at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. Hanna's work addresses the concepts of time, movement, balance and space.

