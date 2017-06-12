New bypass will not be called U.S. 64 Bypass
Such is the case with the new highway currently being constructed around Asheboro. Commonly called the "southern bypass," it became clear recently to Randolph County officials that, once completed, it will be designated "U.S. Highway 64." During the April 3 meeting of the Board of Commissioners, it was pointed out by Emergency Services Director Donovan Davis that adding "Business" to the name of the current U.S. Hwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Tue
|UK to US to NC
|14
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May 18
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May 16
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May '17
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May '17
|Unknown
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC