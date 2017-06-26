Needle found in restaurant sink; woman charged Updated at

Needle found in restaurant sink; woma...

A 23-year-old woman was charged with various drug offenses after a young customer reported seeing a needle in a restaurant bathroom. Lauren Alexandra Pierce of High Point was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond; she was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

