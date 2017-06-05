McDonalda s to rebuild Asheboro store Updated at
Orange barriers now greet would-be customers at the 773 W. Dixie Drive McDonald's. The store closed Sunday, June 4, as the first part of a plan to tear down and rebuild a new McDonald's restaurant at the same location, according to Chris MacDonald, a representative at the McDonald's corporate office in Raleigh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May 18
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May 16
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May 13
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May 12
|Unknown
|5
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|Burlington
|13
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC