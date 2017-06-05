Man, woman charged in robbery attempt near Ramseur Updated at
A man and woman are in the Randolph County Jail facing multiple charges after allegedly forcing their way into a Ramseur-area residence in a robbery attempt early Monday. Tammy Medina, 40, 1903 N. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, and Eugene Cleve Staley Jr., 28, 5008 Log Cabin Road, Ramseur, were both charged with first-degree burglary, attempted common law robbery, and felony conspiracy.
