Man, woman charged in robbery attempt...

Man, woman charged in robbery attempt near Ramseur Updated at

A man and woman are in the Randolph County Jail facing multiple charges after allegedly forcing their way into a Ramseur-area residence in a robbery attempt early Monday. Tammy Medina, 40, 1903 N. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, and Eugene Cleve Staley Jr., 28, 5008 Log Cabin Road, Ramseur, were both charged with first-degree burglary, attempted common law robbery, and felony conspiracy.

