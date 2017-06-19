Historic mayorsa gallery open for viewing Updated at
Mayor David Smith announces the opening of the newly upgraded historic Mayors' Gallery that is now available to the citizens for public viewing. This project will bring the year-long celebration of Asheboro winning the 2016 All-America City Award to a close.
