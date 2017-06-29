Historic Landmark Preservation Commis...

Historic Landmark Preservation Commission adds 3 members

Don Simmons replaces Nan Kemp in District 1, Dan Warren fills a vacant seat in District 2 and Hal Pugh succeeds Marcia Haithcock in District 4. The new members took their oaths during a special meeting of the commission Tuesday evening at the Historic 1909 Courthouse on Worth Street in Asheboro. During their first meeting on the board, they received a primer on the commission.

