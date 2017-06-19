Heaven Sent opens Updated at

20 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Heaven Sent Designs, Crafts and Gifts, 120 N. Church St., Asheboro, celebrated the opening of its business with a ribbon cutting June 15. Attending were, from left, Asheboro City Councilman Eddie Burks, Mayor David Smith, city councilman Walker Moffitt, owners Debbie and Thomas Slack, Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce Chair John Revell, Incoming Chair Al LaPrade, and city council members Charlie Swiers and Linda Carter. Heaven Sent offers unique, one-of-a-kind gifts, such as home decor, jewelry and furniture, featuring products handmade from 22 N.C. artists.

