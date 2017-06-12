Guild offers spinning wheel classes

Spin wool into yarn using a spinning wheel, like what you see at Colonial Williamsburg or other living histories, with Grace McFetters on Sunday, June 18, from 1-3 p.m. and Tuesday, June 20, from 6-8 p.m. This age-old craft is an honored skill. This class will be held at Randolph Arts Guild, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro.

