Ghost walks prepares for Asheboro debut in June Updated at

If you like to sound of things that go bump in the night, or enjoy a good old-fashioned ghost story, mark your calendar! In the works for close to three years, the Historic Downtown Asheboro Ghostwalk is making its way to a haunting near you - if you live in or frequent downtown Asheboro, that is. The Ghostwalk, sponsored by the Asheboro Cultural & Recreation Services, begins on Friday, June 23, at Brightside Gallery, 170 Worth St., in downtown Asheboro, and will meander throughout the downtown area, featuring a variety of stories from Asheboro's long history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.