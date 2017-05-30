Ghost walks prepares for Asheboro debut in June Updated at

Ghost walks prepares for Asheboro deb...

If you like to sound of things that go bump in the night, or enjoy a good old-fashioned ghost story, mark your calendar! In the works for close to three years, the Historic Downtown Asheboro Ghostwalk is making its way to a haunting near you - if you live in or frequent downtown Asheboro, that is. The Ghostwalk, sponsored by the Asheboro Cultural & Recreation Services, begins on Friday, June 23, at Brightside Gallery, 170 Worth St., in downtown Asheboro, and will meander throughout the downtown area, featuring a variety of stories from Asheboro's long history.

