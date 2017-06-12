Friday Night Bluegrass presents New Southern Ground

The City of Asheboro in association with Friday Night Bluegrass announces the return of New Southern Ground to the historic Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., downtown Asheboro, this Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m. Due to a last-minute cancellation of the originally scheduled band, New Southern Ground has graciously agreed to fill in on short notice to provide concert goers with a great evening of down home bluegrass music. Friday Night Bluegrass is a monthly program of the Sunset Theatre that presents local as well as regional bluegrass talent on the third Friday of every month.

