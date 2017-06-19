Equip2Rent open for business
The former owner of Golf Depot, which was located on West Academy Street in downtown Asheboro, recently established a new business. On May 1, Chris Tamplin opened the doors of Equip2Rent, a tool and equipment rental company located at 342 Hill St., behind the Asheboro Farmers Market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Masterbrand brand
|16 hr
|Curious princess
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|UK to US to NC
|14
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May '17
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May '17
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May '17
|Hobbyist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC