Equip2Rent open for business

Equip2Rent open for business

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

The former owner of Golf Depot, which was located on West Academy Street in downtown Asheboro, recently established a new business. On May 1, Chris Tamplin opened the doors of Equip2Rent, a tool and equipment rental company located at 342 Hill St., behind the Asheboro Farmers Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Masterbrand brand 16 hr Curious princess 1
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) Jun 13 UK to US to NC 14
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) Jun 11 larry h 7
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
Candidates for Shriff 2018 May '17 Jimmy 1
Negative people May '17 John 1
Sweet fun May '17 Hobbyist 1
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC