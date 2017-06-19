Discover statea s moonshine history
Get an overview of the history of illicit distilling in North Carolina in "White Liquor and White Lies" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. The talk, presented by K. Todd Johnson, executive director of the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield, is free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|UK to US to NC
|14
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May '17
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May '17
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May '17
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May '17
|Unknown
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC