Discover statea s moonshine history

Get an overview of the history of illicit distilling in North Carolina in "White Liquor and White Lies" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. The talk, presented by K. Todd Johnson, executive director of the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield, is free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.