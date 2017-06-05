DAR sets up display at library June 13 with take-home items
Col. Andrew Balfour Chapter of the DAR will have a display set up at Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro, on Tuesday, June 13, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Visitors may pick up and take home flag code information, flag pencils and mints, bookmarks with a list of presidents on one side and the U. S. states and capitals on the other side, word searches about the flag and Pledge of Allegiance cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May 18
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May 16
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May 13
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May 12
|Unknown
|5
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|Burlington
|13
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC