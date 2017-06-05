DAR sets up display at library June 13 with take-home items

Col. Andrew Balfour Chapter of the DAR will have a display set up at Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro, on Tuesday, June 13, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Visitors may pick up and take home flag code information, flag pencils and mints, bookmarks with a list of presidents on one side and the U. S. states and capitals on the other side, word searches about the flag and Pledge of Allegiance cards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.