County loan: $300,000 for Seagrove-Ulah sewer line Updated at
Randolph County commissioners unanimously approved a $300,000 loan Monday to help fund a $1.05 million project for a 4.4-mile-long sewer line extension and a pump station in the southern part of the county. The line will serve Uwharrie Charter Academy and the surrounding area, including Pinewood Country Club and a townhome development on Alternate U.S. 220 proposed by Asheboro businessman JB Davis.
