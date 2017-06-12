Community Scouter Award goes to Johnson Updated at
Just like a good Boy Scout, Hal Johnson deferred an individual honor, shining the light on all those who work with him. "I accept this award on behalf of a great team of public servants," Johnson said Tuesday when he was presented the 2018 Community Scouter Award by the Old North State Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
