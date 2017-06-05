City says thanks to three women
Bonnie Renfro, president of the Randolph County Economic Development Corp. , will be recognized for outstanding contributions to the city's industrial growth and economic diversification. Hazel Anderson and Martha Norman will be honored for contributions to the city and the tennis community.
