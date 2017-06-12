Cheers for the red, white and blue Updated at

Cheers for the red, white and blue Up...

Cheers for the red, white and blue

Donna Staley, with the Andrew Balfour chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, smiles as she provides information and flag-emblazoned pencils to patrons, such as Sydney Bowman, 3, who dropped by the display at the Asheboro Public Library Tuesday. It was set up in preparation for National Flag Day, celebrated on June 14 annually since President Harry Truman signed it into law in 1949.

