Cheers for the red, white and blue Updated at

Donna Staley, with the Andrew Balfour chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, smiles as she provides information and flag-emblazoned pencils to patrons, such as Sydney Bowman, 3, who dropped by the display at the Asheboro Public Library Tuesday. It was set up in preparation for National Flag Day, celebrated on June 14 annually since President Harry Truman signed it into law in 1949.
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|20 hr
|UK to US to NC
|14
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May 18
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May 16
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May '17
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May '17
|Unknown
|5
