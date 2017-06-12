Cemetery walk set for Saturday
The community is invited to Walk Thru the Past at the old Asheboro cemetery at the corner of White Oak and West Salisbury streets on Saturday, June 17. The walk at the cemetery, located at 180 W. Salisbury St., Asheboro, will begin at 10 a.m. Ricky Allred will introduce attendees to business, political and religious leaders who "reside" in the cemetery, as well as "regular folk" about whom they may not otherwise hear.
Read more at Courier-Tribune.
