Cemetery walk set for Saturday

Cemetery walk set for Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

The community is invited to Walk Thru the Past at the old Asheboro cemetery at the corner of White Oak and West Salisbury streets on Saturday, June 17. The walk at the cemetery, located at 180 W. Salisbury St., Asheboro, will begin at 10 a.m. Ricky Allred will introduce attendees to business, political and religious leaders who "reside" in the cemetery, as well as "regular folk" about whom they may not otherwise hear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) 16 hr UK to US to NC 14
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) Jun 11 larry h 7
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
Candidates for Shriff 2018 May 18 Jimmy 1
Negative people May 16 John 1
Sweet fun May '17 Hobbyist 1
News Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09) May '17 Unknown 5
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,739,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC