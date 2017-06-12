Botanist sheds light on flowers in li...

Botanist sheds light on flowers in library talk June 19

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Find out everything you always wanted to know about flowers, but were afraid to ask, in "It's a What?!" - a talk by UNC-Greensboro biology professor Dr. Bruce Kirchoff at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. Learn about the importance of flowers as plants propagate themselves, with a little help from the birds and the bees .

