Asheboro Rotary announces officers, awards
The Asheboro Rotary Club presented awards and announced officers for 2017-18 during a banquet June 20 at Pinewood Country Club. Susie Scott was honored with the Rotary of the Year Award, the club's highest honor, for her efforts in helping the Rotaract Club become chartered at Randolph Community College and serving as the advisor.
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|UK to US to NC
|14
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May '17
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May '17
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May '17
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May '17
|Unknown
|5
