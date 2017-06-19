Asheboro Rotary announces officers, a...

Asheboro Rotary announces officers, awards

The Asheboro Rotary Club presented awards and announced officers for 2017-18 during a banquet June 20 at Pinewood Country Club. Susie Scott was honored with the Rotary of the Year Award, the club's highest honor, for her efforts in helping the Rotaract Club become chartered at Randolph Community College and serving as the advisor.

