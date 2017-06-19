Armed robber in Asheboro takes cash, ...

Armed robber in Asheboro takes cash, hugs clerk Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed an Asheboro convenience store with a knife Sunday afternoon, and then, before making his getaway, hugged the owner and gave him back some of the money he'd taken. According to a report from the Asheboro Police Department, several documents with a name, including a check stub, fell out of the man's truck as he fled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11) Jun 13 UK to US to NC 14
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) Jun 11 larry h 7
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
Candidates for Shriff 2018 May '17 Jimmy 1
Negative people May '17 John 1
Sweet fun May '17 Hobbyist 1
News Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09) May '17 Unknown 5
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC