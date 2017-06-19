Armed robber in Asheboro takes cash, hugs clerk Updated at
Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed an Asheboro convenience store with a knife Sunday afternoon, and then, before making his getaway, hugged the owner and gave him back some of the money he'd taken. According to a report from the Asheboro Police Department, several documents with a name, including a check stub, fell out of the man's truck as he fled.
