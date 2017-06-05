Acclaimed poet makes appearance in Asheboro
"I like to tell the small stories, the unheard, untold, ordinary stories," Presnell said. "I like to zoom in close and linger on the little things - the twitching eye, the woodpecker holes in the bark of the tree, the sweat stain on the T-shirt, the mosquito on the soldier's arm, the fine hairs of a sweet potato."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Candidates for Shriff 2018
|May 18
|Jimmy
|1
|Negative people
|May 16
|John
|1
|Sweet fun
|May 13
|Hobbyist
|1
|Randolph County Man Arrested For Indecent Liber... (Apr '09)
|May 12
|Unknown
|5
|Rallies against KKK find support
|May 8
|peggy sue
|1
|So...is Siler City just one big orgy? (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|Burlington
|13
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC